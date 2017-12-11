A woman has died after being run over by a lorry and then hit by three more vehicles in a suspected multiple hit and run.

The woman, who is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was struck first as she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing in Tulse Hill just after 6.45am yesterday.

Police believe she was then struck by another lorry and two cars in quick succession and none of the drivers stopped.

Paramedics attended the incident and notified the police. The woman was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead at about 7.20am.

Detectives from the Metropolitan police’s roads and transport policing command were investigating. Formal identification has yet to take place and officers were still trying to trace the victim’s next of kin.

Acting DS Alastair Middleton said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us. I would also urge the drivers of all four vehicles to come forward and speak with my team.”

The Met said a post mortem would be held in due course.