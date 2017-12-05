What is more special than a present that has been handcrafted by a talented designer maker?

Greenwich Market, one of the best Arts and Crafts markets in London, showcases a diverse range of beautiful gifts – from designer jewellery, photographic prints, art, knitwear, leather goods, glassware and hand thrown ceramics to beautiful wood and metalwork pieces and even handmade skincare. The present-buying skill is in choosing which gifts will be heirlooms of the future.

The Prints for Presents exhibition at The Greenwich Printmakers Gallery, a unique collective of 37 printmakers, showcases framed original prints at affordable prices which make for unique and unusual gifts that last for many years.

Visit the gallery while the exhibition is on and you could win a £50 gift voucher (www.greenwich-printmakers.co.uk). The exhibition runs from November to January at 1A Greenwich Market. A visit to the artists’ quarter in Greenwich Market any weekend is another must – as are local galleries The Ben Oakley Gallery, The Flood Gallery, Arty Globe and M1 Gallery.

And you needn’t just look at the arts and crafts – you can wear them, too. Kent knitwear designer Suzie Lee has been selling her handmade 100 per cent Fairisle knits in vibrant contemporary colours at Greenwich Market for 10 years.

A graduate of Brighton University, her designs draw on her Scottish roots. The grey and yellow pattern is an all-time favourite, and this year’s gift sets of gloves and scarves are wrap up warmers. See www.suzieleeknitwear.com

Maybe you are buying for a creative friend? A visit to Miss Ginger’s new shop at 5 Greenwich Market will tick that box. A glorious collection of fabrics, patterns and trims as well as Christmas-themed kits. Make your own advent calendar or Christmas stocking. Check out www.missgingers.co.uk for more inspirational ideas.

Avoid the weekend crush and visit the Greenwich Market Late Night Wednesday Craft market every Wednesday in December, open until 8pm.

See www.greenwichmarketlondon.com