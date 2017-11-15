‘We’re happy to be living in Greenwich…’

BY CALUM FRASER

Greenwich has been crowned the friendliest borough in London, according to results published last week. The online survey covered every borough in London asking residents about community spirit, safety and about local business.

About 80 per cent of Greenwich residents claimed to have socialised with a neighbour in the past 12 months and 70 per cent had taken part in a community event over the same period. Clearly people can’t get enough as 71 per cent wanted to spend even more time with each other.

One participant from Greenwich said: “My neighbours are so friendly to me and the place is also beautiful.”

“It’s near to all I need with the wealth of experience just beyond. Multicultural and proud of it.”

Almost 50 per cent of participants said they felt “very safe” in Greenwich with one said: “I have a friendly neighbourhood and I’m in peace seeing people around not having any trouble.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Dobinson, Greenwich borough commander, said: “Greenwich has one of the finest traditions of policing in keeping people safe and we maintain that commitment to everyone living, working or visiting the Royal Borough.

“I believe it’s that commitment that helps towards people feeling happy. It’s a great place to live, work and visit.”

With commercial chains and franchises growing across the city, supporting business is an important issue for Londoners, according to the website Vivo Property. On average, 57 per cent of Londoners surveyed make an effort to support local businesses, with more than 70 per cent making this effort in Greenwich.

The research concluded that it was no surprise Greenwich had triumphed praising the fact it had maintained its relaxed, community feel even as tourists flock to the Maritime UNESCO Heritage Site. Lewisham also had more than 70 per cent of residents investing in local businesses and Bromley was closer to 80 per cent.

Merton have the chattiest residents with 67 per cent of the inhabitants speaking to their neighbours on a day-to-day basis. One resident described Merton like a “mini village.”

But Wandsworth did not fare so well. Asking residents to score their area out of 100 for “community spirit”, on average Wandsworth scored 42. One participant said: “There are too many snooty people in the area and children are in general badly behaved.”