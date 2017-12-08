Weekend Brunch at The Oxo Tower Bar

BY CHARLIE STONG

There can’t be too many places in the world where you can enjoy a slap-up breakfast for two overlooking some of the planet’s most iconic buildings, all for little over £40. But the Oxo Tower’s new weekend brunch menu allows you to do just that.

And so it was that my wife, Hayley, and I began what may otherwise have been a very stressful day’s Christmas shopping in the most relaxed way, taking in the views of the Thames, and St Paul’s, St Bride’s and the rest of the City of London.

Our table in the bar area was booked for noon, with the variety of the brunch menu allowing late risers to tuck into a delicious late breakfast, while others can enjoy an early lunch. And the food was superb.



I went for the former and the delicious fried egg with sweet potato and corn fritter with a glass of fresh grapefruit juice, while Hayley plumped for the slaw burger with a Bloody Mary.

The portions were generous, while not too big to be off putting at the reasonably early hour, and the service attentive without being intrusive.

The weekend brunch menu seems popular with both couples and groups of friends setting themselves up for a day out in the capital.



When you go to eat at such an iconic venue, you expect to pay for it in the pocket. You might not do it that often but when you do you go with the reasonable expectation that you will be paying top prices for a memorable experience.

But we were more than pleasantly surprised to discover the price of this meal was probably no more than what you would pay for a modest lunch in one of the capital’s many overpriced gastro pubs these days.

Hayley’s slaw burger was £17, a more than reasonable price for the experience at the Oxo Tower, while my breakfast was just £9.



The surroundings at the Oxo Tower are second to none. The views across the river are spectacular and the atmosphere in the bar relaxed.

We sat inside, but for those brave enough to venture outside on to the balcony, blankets and throws are placed over each chair to keep you warm. And the service was genuinely warm and friendly.

All in all a fantastic experience, and a great way to prepare for a manic day’s Christmas shopping in

London. We will be back.

Bill:

Slaw burger £17

Sweet Potato and Corn Fritter £9

Bloody Mary £13

Grapefruit Juice £4

Total: £43

For more information see www.oxotowerrestaurant.com