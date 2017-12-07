Thugs jailed for robbing Gurkha, 75

BY RACHEL ADDISON

shuz@slpmedia.co.uk

A man and a woman have been jailed for robbing an elderly former Gurkha soldier Jaspal Singh, 30, of Littlemore Road, Abbey Wood, was found guilty of robbery and Kelly Rogers, 36, of Greenwich, pleaded guilty to robbery.

The pair followed a 75-year-old former Ghurka soldier into a lift at the victim’s address.

They robbed him of a wallet containing £80 cash, his ID card and a valuable religious gold medal depicting the Lord Shiva that was of great sentimental value to the victim.

The victim sustained a cut to his hand during the robbery but did not require hospital treatment. Greenwich police officers conducted enquiries at the scene and used CCTV to identify the suspects, tracing them to another flat in Bentham House.

They were arrested after being found in possession of the stolen property at the flat, which was let by associates of the two defendants who are unconnected with the robbery.

Singh was sentenced to five years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court on September 25, after a week-long trial in which he denied his involvement, blaming the attack on his co-defendant.

Rogers failed to appear, but was traced by police who arrested her and brought her to court on 25 September.

She was remanded in custody and appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on 6 November. She changed her plea to guilty on 7 November and sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Constable Deborah Jones of Greenwich CID said: “I have spoken with the victim, and he is pleased and extremely relieved that this callous pair have been sentenced to a combined eight years in jail.

“The Met and the army charity SSAFA are working very closely together to ensure that the Nepalese community, in Greenwich and elsewhere, get all the support that they need to ensure that any perpetrators of crime against this community are brought to justice.”