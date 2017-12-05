The word of the street is success

BY CALUM FRASER

Crowds were captivated by celebrity writers and speakers at one of South London’s most celebrated independent literature festivals.

The Dulwich Literary Festival played host to the likes of political journalist Robert Peston, cricket commentator Henry Blofeld and novelist and poet Alan Hollinghurst for events throughout November.

The festival, run by independent book shop Dulwich Books, saw ticket sales double with a final day sell-out as Peston talked about his book WTF.

Inspiring the next generation of young South London writers, Man Booker shortlisted Ali Smith judged a writing competition for pupils from Southwark schools.

Susie Nicklin, owner of Dulwich Books, said: “I’m so proud of the wonderful community response to the 2017 Dulwich Literary Festival, and the hugely engaged crowds we saw at our events across the month of November.

“A particular highlight for me was working with the Southwark Schools Learning Partnership on the short story competition judged by Ali Smith.

“I’m looking forward to turning my attention to our 2018 events programme now, which starts at Dulwich Books on January 15 with Afua Hirsch and Leïla Slimani discussing ethnicity and contemporary relationships, followed on the 18th January by Matt Haig launching the paperback of How to Stop Time.”

Events took place across a number of local venues including Dulwich College, Dulwich Books, West Norwood Feast and Dulwich Picture Gallery.

Photos: Sarah Hickson