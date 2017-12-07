On screen by royal appointment

By SHUJAUL AZAM

shuz@slpmedia.co.uk

When you’re watching the second series of the TV blockbuster royal drama The Crown, look out for 49-year-old Ivanhoe Norona, Ivanhoe, pictured, who was spotted by TV scouts, is playing a royal role himself – the king of a South Pacific island which the Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh visits.

The actor, who lives in Shooters Hill, got his role after he was spotted by casting director Nina Gold, who has recruited actors for the Star Wars series and Games of Thrones. Ivanhoe was performing in a pub in Finsbury, north London when he go his lucky break and was told by his agent to visit the offices of Ms Gold, where he was asked to strip off to his chest allowing him to show off his tattoos.

He was then quickly told he had got the role in a very lavish production. Everyone at that point had to

remain secretive about the new series. He said: “One minute I was delivering for Tesco and then the very next I was on plane to Cape Town in South Africa to be acting alongside Claire Foy and Matt Smith – who I consider to be one of the best actors in the world.

“We were all treated exactly the same – it was a wonderful experience. Everyone was so generous with their time – I just couldn’t fault the experience.

“I must say the portrayal of Princess Margaret in this series is just beautiful. Don’t miss that episode.

“I can’t say too much but I’m in the early episodes.”

Ivanhoe, who has lived in South-east London for fours years said he has been acting since 1998, and started after working in the education department of Riverside Studio.

He has performed in Shakespeare plays including the roles of Toby Belcher and Bottoms.

He said: “I’m preparing a Noel Coward play with the Plumstead Players, called Still Life. I’m also visiting the sixth form at Shooters Hill, to tell them about my experience.

“I’m also backing the bid by Greenwich to become the borough of culture.”

The Crown is on Netflix from December 8.