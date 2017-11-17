Netball – Jumping for joy for reaching regionals

These talented under-16 netball players are jumping for joy after winning seven matches for their school and then a tense play-off tie to to represent Surrey County at the UK regional finals of the under-15 netball tournament early next year.

It’s the first time in the history of Streatham & Clapham High School in Abbotswood Road, Streatham, that any of their netball teams has won the county round and progressed to the regional finals of the tournament.

If they are successful in that, then they will go on to the national finals as London and South-east representatives in March.

On Sunday, at Epson College, the girls were outstanding, defeated Croydon High School, 13 – 4, Tormead 9-2, Surbiton 16-5, Alleyns in a thrilling derby 9-8, St Catherine’s 9-7 and Cranleigh 15-5. In the play-off match they saw off Tiffin 7-2.