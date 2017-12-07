Name machine, keep it clean

You see them on the road, cleaning the streets. I bet you never thought that the machines actually have a name.

Now, you have a chance to name Bexley’s new street washing vehicle. There will be an online campaign run in the weeks before Christmas. The vehicle has just been delivered and will be at work in town centres soon, to wash streets and pavements as part of the council’s drive to keep the borough looking its best.

The town hall is inviting people to take part in the competition on Facebook and Twitter.

The best eight suggestions received by noon on December 11 will be put into a knockout vote starting on December 12, with quarter finals and semi-finals before the winner is chosen in a ‘final’ vote.

Councillor Peter Craske, cabinet member community safety, environment and leisure. said: “We’re hoping to harness people’s sense of fun and creativity to come up with a really good name for the vehicle, which is going to help give our town centres a more thorough and regular clean than has been possible up to now.

“This will help us maintain the look and feel of the better quality materials that we have used in several of our town centre improvement schemes in recent years.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing people’s suggestions and I hope that – like us – people will keep it clean.”