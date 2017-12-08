Millwall winger: Wolverhampton Wanderers will absolutely stroll the Championship

Jed Wallace reckons his former club Wolves are going up as Championship title-winners – and everyone else is just scrapping for the other prized slots at the top of the table.

Boxing Day sees Millwall get a second bite at leaders Wolves.

Wallace left the Molineux outfit in the summer and has no doubt that Wanderers will be top of the pile come May.

“Comfortably – they’ll go close to Reading’s 106 points. Everyone had the same doubts – when the balls come out how will they get on? They’ve shown they are built on a solid foundation and have got three massive players in Jota, [Ruben] Neves and Helder [Costa]. I’m just happy to see a very good club and a lot of good friends doing well. That’s the level we’ve got to strive for.

“Saturday’s game at Aston Villa is similar styles – more workmanlike football. Predominantly British groups. It’s not tiki-taka Portuguese. It will be a good battle.

“We’re geared to be a counter-attacking team. When teams come here to sit in at The Den – because of our record – we need to find that extra pass and break them down. Playing three in midfield in the second half, like we did against Sheffield United, that sometimes helps give you that extra body.

“The reason we’re so confident is we’re only a missed chance or a decision away – we’ve not conceded many that I’ve thought ‘that is a bad goal’.

“You’re looking at referee decisions or 25-yard strikes that have made us concede.

“A win at any level boosts the spirits – especially Sheffield United. It sums us up. We struggle against the poorer teams at home and these big games we always manage to turn up. We need to find that consistency.”