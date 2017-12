Millwall are not chasing Fleetwood Town striker Devante Cole – despite a national newspaper report linking the young striker with a Den move in January.

The 22-year-old forward has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for the League One outfit this season and saw a deadline day move to Sheffield United collapse at the end of the summer transfer window.

But the Lions are privately claiming that Cole is not a target for them at the start of 2018.