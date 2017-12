Aiden O’Brien clocked up his 150th appearance for Millwall in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

It was the 24-year-old’s 19th outing of the 2017-18 campaign. His early season form led to a call up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad, although he has yet to make his debut.

O’Brien was an 89th-minute replacement for Jed Wallace against the Blades.