Millwall chief looks to have one call to make for Aston Villa match

Millwall boss Neil Harris looks likely to have just one decision to make for his team selection at Aston Villa – with Mahlon Romeo hoping his performance against Sheffield United keeps his place in the starting line-up.

Conor McLaughlin has served his one-match suspension for five bookings and the Northern Ireland international, first-choice at right-back, is back in contention.

But Romeo scored the second goal in last weekend’s 3-1 win against the Blades.

“The dilemma with Mahlon and Conor at right-back, I made my mind up at the beginning of the week,” said Harris. “I’ll let the boys know accordingly on Friday.

“Tougher decisions to make? Yeah, definitely. But for good reasons – fine performances and player availability.

“What I do know is that whatever 11 go out there will be hungry and ready for a test against Aston Villa.”