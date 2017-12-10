Millwall boss Harris: We’ve not gained a point this season that we have not deserved

Neil Harris does not believe Millwall have not got a lucky break with any result this season – citing Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa as a perfect example.

The Lions are yet to win on the road in the Championship campaign but have produced some excellent displays. The trip to Villa Park saw them impress against opposition with a massive advantage in terms of spending power.

“We stuttered during November, for sure, and hadn’t got the points tally our performances had deserved,” said Harris. “The win over Sheffield United gave us inner belief and momentum to put in that sort of performance again.

“We’ve not gained a point this season that we haven’t deserved – that’s the level.

“I’m delighted with my players’ performances. The team was outstanding from the first whistle to the last. They unsettled a really good Aston Villa side.

“If we want to be a top-half team then we win games like that.”