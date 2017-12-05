Love Woolwich, keep it clean…

Businesses are being asked to keep their shops clean and urge to tell customers to not litter the streets.

Those on board with the Love Woolwich, Don’t Litter campaign at a Woolwich Traders’ Forum Meeting held on Thursday, November 30 are pledging to keep their property clean and tidy and reminding their customers to throw away their rubbish responsibly.

The event at Artfix Café in Powis Street also provided a chance for the businesses to share their suggestions for making the town a place everyone can feel really proud of.

Attendees were also able to get information on key town centre developments

including Crossrail, the Woolwich Creative District, the Spray Street Quarter and the Island Scheme.

Artfix owner George Neris, a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, said: “Clean but not cleansed is how a city should feel. I think a clean Woolwich, which keeps its unique character and ambience, is the best proof that we love Woolwich.”

The Royal Borough wants to work hand-in-hand with businesses and residents to spruce up the vibrant town centre to ensure it benefits from the major regeneration projects and the arrival of Crossrail /Elizabeth Line trains next year.

The Council has begun major clean-up operation in the town. Councillor Jackie Smith the Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Environment, said: “Woolwich has a wonderful buzzing town centre and we want to build upon the strong community spirit and civic pride there to make sure it is always looking its best”