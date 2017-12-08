Lola’s design is chosen for card

Charlton Triangle Homes has a wonderful Christmas card again this year thanks to the artistic work of the children of Cherry Orchard Primary School.

Each year the school is asked to participate in a competition to design a Christmas-style image to be chosen for use by Charlton Triangle Homes as their corporate Christmas Card.

Each year the task of choosing the design is very difficult and this year was no exception with so many beautiful pictures being made by the children.

This year’s winner was Lola Poder, who is only eight years old and in Year 3 at the school. Lola’s picture was an instantly recognisable Christmassy picture with a Snowman surrounded by presents, icy snow and balloons.

Lola said that she choose the colour of Red for the background because it’s a Christmassy colour and the same as Santa’s suit.

Lola said: “I am so happy I won and I did not expect it to be me. I feel proud and lucky that my design was chosen as we all worked hard on them. I love Christmas and I enjoy giving presents that I make. I love getting presents and I also look forward to our Christmas Dinner. If it does snow I will play in it and build my own snowman.”