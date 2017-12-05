Lions opener fit to grace elite

Neil Harris reckoned Millwall’s first goal in their 3-1 victory over Sheffield United would not have looked out of place in the Premier League, writes Richard Cawley.

Lee Gregory finished an incisive counter-attack to open the scoring at The Den. Mahlon Romeo and Jake Cooper went on to add second-half goals as the Lions ended a winless six-game spell.

“I don’t see much difference in the first goal we scored and those that Liverpool and Manchester United scored at the weekend,” said Harris.

When asked if Millwall do not get credit for their offensive play – with opposition managers often talking about their physical style of play – the Millwall manager responded: “I suppose it is for others to decide. People look at us as a rigid, direct 4-4-2 team.

“We are direct at times to get up the park and play to our strengths. Sheffield United moved the ball side-to-side lovely but also played a lot of diagonal and straight balls to Leon Clarke but still get labelled as a good football team.

“We play football in the right areas at the right times. Other people can make assumptions; I’m pleased how we play and what we do. My job is to put what I call a Millwall team on the pitch – one that our fans will enjoy watching.”

Mahlon Romeo stepped up his claim for a starting spot as he marked his first ever Championship start with a goal. Conor McLaughlin has served his suspension to leave the Lions chief with a selection poser.

“Mahlon grabbed his opportunity with both hands,” said Harris.

“His fitness levels were excellent.”