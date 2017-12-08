Ladywell Gymnastics Club, based in Bellingham, joined an exclusive group of amateur sports clubs, when they celebrated their 50th anniversary at the weekend.

On Saturday, the club hosted a stunning display in front of an invited audience of former members and coaches, with the Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock and Lewisham West & Penge MP, Ellie Reeves.

Also in attendance were Lewisham Councillors Sue Hordijenko and Alan Hall. On Sunday, virtually the same show was performed in front of the parents and families of those who took part on Saturday.



Former club members who have gone on to achieve success in other disciplines gave startling displays. Mother of two Kerry Walker performed a brilliant A-Bars routine, considering she stopped competitive gymnastics some 20 years ago.

Kerry was followed by World Calisthenics Champion, Simone Ming – who had the audience gasping at the release and strength moves she displayed on the A-Bars.

The former member participation element was completed when professional dancer and choreographer Sunanda Biswas led a crew of boy break-dancers; performing a stunning display. The current members of the club, ranging in age from three years to 17 performed three rousing routines to music, choreographed by Abi Leonard and the club’s coaching team.



After the displays, the audience enjoyed a buffet and talked about the old times, and peruse hundreds of photos, which brought the old days roaring back and filled the room with laughter.

Ladywell Gymnastics Club enjoys a membership of 650 active members – with a waiting list for a place in excess of 1,000 people.