Karlan: Goal gave me confidence

Karlan Ahearne-Grant is brimming with confidence after scoring two goals in as many games, writes Louis Mendez.

The Charlton academy graduate, 20, had failed to find the net in his previous 42 Addicks appearances – most of which came from the bench – before his late equaliser against Peterborough last Tuesday.

He followed up his dramatic leveller against the Posh with a poacher’s finish in Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup loss at AFC Wimbledon.

“That goal [against Peterborough] gave me a lot of confidence,” said Ahearne-Grant.

“I had a feeling that I was going to score [on Sunday].

“I just tried to stay in the box as much as possible. I had an early chance on my left foot from a tight angle, and I knew I would get another chance.

“I’m trying to be a little fox-in-the-box.

“It’s disappointing about the result but hopefully I can keep trying to be a nuisance in the box.”

The Greenwich-born striker’s drought stretched back to September 2015, when he opened the scoring in a 2-1 Championship defeat at Cardiff.

He had also failed to score in three appearances while on loan at Cambridge United. “As a youth player, I’ve been scoring up through the ranks,” he explained.

“Not scoring in however many games was hard for me. I was coming on at times and you felt like you aren’t going to score, so it was difficult at times. But I’ve never doubted myself.”

The former England under-19 international, who has been plying his trade as part of an attacking three behind the striker, has not set himself any goal targets for the campaign.

“No, I just take each day as it comes,” he said.

“It’s weird because I play as a high 10 – just behind Josh [Magennis]. But when we’re defending I need to get back in and sit on their sitter.

“I’m enjoying it at the moment, I want to just keep getting minutes and hopefully getting results.”