Karl Robinson: Referee Andy Woolmer should apologise to my players after Milton Keynes penalty decision

Karl Robinson says that referee Andy Woolmer should be made to apologise to his players after the official awarded a late penalty to Milton Keynes during Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

Scott Golbourne’s own-goal seemed to have gifted a deserved three-points to the South Londoners, only for Ahmed Kashi’s penalty-box challenge on Peter Pawlett to be deemed a foul in the final minute of normal time.

The Addicks boss also felt there had been a foul on Ben Reeves in the build-up to Milton Keynes’ first goal.

Robinson struck a hugely frustrated figure at full-time and asked to speak to the referee after the game.

“I’m waiting for the assessor to be in there because I want him to tell me 100% that I’m wrong,” said Robinson.

“They should be coming to speak to you and apologising to my players. They should apologise to my players. They should apologise to our fans. They should come out and take responsibility for the game today.

“The referee had a bad game. The first goal was a foul on Ben Reeves. If that’s not a foul, how can the penalty be? Even if I could say the penalty was a penalty, Ben Reeves should have a had free kick for his one. You can only control what you do. I think we did today. We were very good. They had a phase in the second-half but we finished the game fit, we looked strong. I’m pleased with the players mentality today.

“Today, we were the better team. I don’t think anyone can argue that. We should have scored more, we didn’t score more. The referee ruined the game. But he’ll get away with it.”