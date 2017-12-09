Karl Robinson floored by Charlton Athletic’s defeat to Portsmouth

Karl Robinson was left floored by Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth at The Valley.

Josh Magennis’ own goal early in the second half decided the contest – which was also the match to mark the 25th anniversary of the return to The Valley.

Robinson said: “I’m on the floor at the moment, because of the result. I feel like I’ve let people down.

“Our first 20 minutes were excellent. I don’t think they created any chances either. The penalty was a borderline penalty. For their goal the assistant referee gave it [the free-kick] to us.

“The ball in is outstanding. They’ve attacked it really well. We’ve had double the set-pieces and failed to do that.

“Some of the players who were creating chances are not doing that now. Maybe Tariqe [Fosu] is a bigger loss than we thought. We have got to get him back fit. There is still enough quality in the dressing room [to cope with that].”

The likes of Ricky Holmes toiled without being able to produce a moment of quality.

“Ricky has been one of our best players in the last 18 months, so he is allowed a day like that,” said Robinson. “You are always worried about bringing him off. He wasn’t great against Peterborough but then there were two minutes of magic – he set up the first goal and then took the penalty.”

Magennis’ own goal came from a ball in by Gareth Evans.

“We probably lost control of the game for 15 minutes. We had territorial dominance – we were the better team but didn’t create any chances with it. You can’t say you were the better team if you don’t have the opportunity to score.”

Ben Amos saved Brett Pitman’s penalty to keep Charlton in the contest.

Robinson said: “Ben was excellent today. He could do nothing with the goal. I’m more worried about why it was given. We got our shirts pulled from two set-pieces and they weren’t given. I’m nit-picking at things.”