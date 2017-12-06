Images released of victims of Deptford double murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a father and daughter in Deptford have released images of the victims and continue to appeal for information.

The investigation, although still in early stages, continues to piece together the final movements of both Noel and Marie Brown.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, leading the investigation, said: “I am asking the public to assist police by providing information relating to those coming and going from the New Butt Lane address.

“Noel Brown had a significant routine and at this stage it appears that he was not seen after Thursday, 30 November. I would like to hear from anyone who either saw Noel in the week leading up to his death, or who has information concerning anyone who visited him at home.

“Similarly, anyone who can provide information concerning the movements of Marie Brown is asked to call our incident room.

“No matter how insignificant or small a detail it may seem, any information will assist my team in piecing together the events leading up to this tragic incident.”

Police attended an address in New Butt Lane, Deptford at 02:45hrs on Monday, 4 December, following a report of concerns for the welfare of the male occupant.

Officers forced entry and found the bodies of 69-year-old Noel Brown and his daughter, 41-year-old Marie Brown.

Next of kin have been informed. We await formal identification and post mortem results which will be available in due course.

A crime scene remains in place at the address, which is the home address of Mr Brown and officers continue with evidence gathering at the address.

Marie Brown lived in Southwark.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate.

There has been no arrest at this stage and enquiries continue. There are increased police patrols in the local area.

If you have any information that will assist the investigation, please call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or 101. Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or tweet @MetCC.