Ice-hockey: Streatham get league boost with four-point haul

Streatham posted a memorable four-point weekend as unexpected wins over Basingstoke Bison and Bracknell Bees made it eight victories in nine games for the RedHawks, writes David Carr.

Jeremy Cornish’s men shut out the Bison 2-0 in front of a packed rink in Basingstoke on Saturday night before coming from behind and beating the much fancied Bees 5-3 on Sunday in South London.

Two goals from former Bees forward Ryan Watt and efforts from Ryan Webb, Alex Sampford and Michael Farn were enough to seal a famous win in front of an excited home crowd. Former RedHawks stars Callum Best and George Norcliffe returned in opposition colours.

“It was awesome to seal the four-point weekend in front of our own supporters,” said Watt, who joined the club from Hull in the summer. “It’s always that little bit sweeter when you are the underdog against teams with much bigger budgets.

“We stuck to the gameplan over both games and Matty Colclough was excellent between the pipes in both games. Him getting a shutout in Basingstoke was a just reward and he even put a dampener on air the bear.”

The Bison had planned a charity teddy bear toss, that would see their supporters throw teddy bear donations on to the ice after the Bison’s first goal. But instead they had to wait until the end of the game thanks to a 49-shot shutout from the RedHawks goalie.

The two wins were much-needed after a poor start to the league campaign left the RedHawks second bottom, before a run of Cup games stopped them climbing the table.

“The form we are enjoying now has been brewing since the start of the year,” said Watt. “In fairness, we were playing decent hockey early on but it’s just taken some time for us all to get on the same page and understand what Corny has been drilling into us in training.

“Everyone who is watching can see that we are playing good hockey and the results prove it. As a player it’s always good to be part of a winning team and the dressing room becomes a great place to be.”

Streatham play their penultimate home game before the Christmas break this Sunday as they take on Basingstoke Bison at 6.45pm in Streatham. They will hand a late fitness test to Jordan Gregory.