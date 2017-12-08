Deptford father murdered in front of daughter was a registered sex offender

They were found at Mr Brown’s flat in New Butt Lane, Deptford, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said they had been contacted by a member of Ms Brown’s family at 12.30am on Monday after she had failed to return to her home in Southwark, having been to check on the welfare of her father.

“We know that Noel was last seen alive and well at his home by a neighbour at about 8pm on Thursday, November 30. Marie, having grown increasingly anxious about her Dad’s well-being, went to visit him at about midday on Saturday, December 2. That is the last sighting of Marie alive.

Detective Superintendent Paul Monk, who is overseeing the investigation into their murders, said: “I am asking for the public’s help as part of our investigation into the murder of Noel and his daughter, Marie.

“Our investigation is fast moving and making progress every day. I want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to find those responsible for the murders of Noel and Marie.

“I am asking the public to help us with any information they may have that could assist our investigation – specifically about two men who visited Noel’s flat in the days prior to his death. If that was you, or you know who it was, please get in contact with us.

“At this early stage we are keeping an open mind regarding the motive, however it was clear to the responding officers that there were no signs of forced entry to the property. One of our key lines of enquiry is to establish if the suspects or suspects were known to Noel and if Marie disturbed them.”

Officers are carrying out extensive local enquiries around Noel’s Deptford home, collecting hours of CCTV and carrying out full forensic searches of the areas in and around his flat.

Detective Superintendent Monk said: “One of the key strands of our investigation is understanding all we can about Noel’s life.

“He was well known and liked locally. We know that Noel used to go to his local betting shop, Paddy Power, in Deptford High Street and had in fact been there during the day he was last seen alive on November 30. There has been speculation that his murder was as a result of a large gambling win, however at this time there is no evidence to suggest this was the case.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw Noel in the days leading up to his death or saw anyone or anything unusual in or around New Butt Lane, Deptford, during that time.

“This is a deeply distressing time for Noel and Marie’s family as they come to terms with their loss.”

Post mortems at Greenwich mortuary held on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 5 and 6 have confirmed that both Noel and Marie died as a result of strangulation.

Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting Noel and Marie’s family at this tragic time.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is asked to contact the investigation team on 020 8721 4205, or 101. You can also tweet police @MetCC. To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.