Festive fun with all the trimmings…

BY NEWS REPORTER

shuz@slpmedia.co.uk

Greenwich residents joined its exciting Christmas celebrations in Woolwich, on Saturday. All residents were invited to enjoy the magical event which took place from noon and 6pm in General Gordon Square, Beresford Square and Powis Street.

The event line-up included ice carving demonstrations, live festive music from local choirs and musicians, a real-life Santa’s reindeer and owls on display. Other entertainment included a puppet show bus, fairground rides, roving street entertainers and craft taster sessions from Artfix Café.

There were family festive-themed content shown on the big screen in General Gordon Square.

There was also a lantern-lit parade from Powis Street to General Gordon Square arriving in the square in time for the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The parade continued in Artillery Square, followed by a firework display to conclude the end of the Woolwich Winter Warmer on The Royal Arsenal.



The festivities continued between 4pm and 8pm in the Royal Arsenal’s Artillery Barracks where a free ice skating rink was open to all ages to enjoy.



The Royal Arsenal also hosted food and drink stalls, a live music stage and other seasonal entertainment to enjoy. Residents were then able to drop-in to one of the informal consultations for the Woolwich Creative

District in Building 41, which was accompanied by pop-up entertainment.