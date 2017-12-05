FA Cup third round draw: Crystal Palace face arch-rivals Brighton, Dons land plum Tottenham trip with Lions facing Barnsley

Crystal Palace have been handed an FA Cup third round meeting with fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in one of the standout ties in the latest stage of the competition.

AFC Wimbledon will be happy with their trip to Tottenham Hotspur. Dons boss Neal Ardley wanted a big club after beating Charlton 3-1 on Sunday and they will head to Wembley next month.

The most low-profile game for the South London clubs is Millwall’s all-Championship clash with Barnsley.

The Lions will have home advantage and will aim to gain revenge for a 3-1 loss at The Den to the Yorkshire club earlier this season.

The 32 third round ties will take place across the weekend of January 5-8, with winning clubs receiving £67,500 from the FA Cup prize fund.