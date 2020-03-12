Exceptional Greenwich businesses celebrated

Exceptional businesses in the borough were honoured at the third annual Best of Royal Greenwich Business Awards on Friday.

Guest presenter, breakfast TV’s Steph McGovern, handed out the honours at the awards ceremony, held in association with the headline sponsor U+I at the InterContinental O2.

Greenwich was supported by the South East London Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the diversity, passion and contribution of businesses in the borough, and to highlight the vital role local businesses play in providing sustainable growth.

Greenwich is home to more than 11,000 businesses, providing about 95,000 jobs.

This year, there were an incredible 240 nominations across the 10 categories.

Winners included Business of the Year Mo-Sys Engineering, Micro to Small Business Eltham Escape Rooms, and Food and Hospitality First Choice Caribbean Hut Lunches

Cllr Danny Thorpe, leader of Greenwich council, said: “Congratulations to all the winners at the Best of Royal Greenwich Business Awards.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors for making it possible, as well as all those who took time to enter the awards, and everyone who attended the ceremony.

“These awards show that Greenwich really is a great place to do business and as a Council, we’re doing everything we can to help businesses of all shapes, sizes and varieties to thrive.”

Pictured top: Some of the winners celebrate