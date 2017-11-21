Everton striker Niasse charged by FA over penalty he won in 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been charged by the FA for the hotly-disputed penalty he won in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.
Leighton Baines stuck away the resultant spot-kick but replays showed that the Senegalese frontman went down without clear contact from Scott Dann.
Dann spoke post-match about how Niasse had “conned” referee Anthony Taylor.
Everton are understood to have lodged an appeal.
An FA statement today said: “Everton’s Oumar Niasse has been charged for ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ following the game against Crystal Palace on 18 November 2017.
“It is alleged he committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the fifth minute of the game.
“He has until 6pm on 21 November 2017 to respond.
“Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.
“Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence of ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’.
“Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would The FA issue a charge.”
The FA have got this punishment all wrong.
The goal should also retrospectively be wiped off if the player has been found to dive.
If it makes a difference to the final score then so be it.
otherwise it’s also a punishment for the other team particularly if the team loose of draw because of the extra goal.
The only people who gain out of this situation are the next two teams the missing players club are playing due to his absence.
Wheres the fair play in that?.