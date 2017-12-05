Energetic award winners

BY CALUM FRASER

shuz@slpmedia.co.uk

A company that helps vulnerable people out of fuel poverty has been recognised for its achievements.

South East London Community Energy (SELCE) started in 2014 aiming to generate

renewable electricity owned and controlled by the people who use it.

Covering Lewisham and Greenwich, SELCE helped more than 1,236 vulnerable people escape fuel poverty in the last three years also saving them an average of £201 on energy bills.

Through these achievements they won the 2017 Community Energy Saving Award. SELCE co-founder and chief executive officer Dr Giovanna Speciale said: “We are absolutely delighted.

“In 2014, SELCE was just an idea in the heads of a group of people in South-east London who shared a common vision of a fairer greener future.

“Three years and thousands of hours of volunteering later, we’re national award winners.

“This award recognises the commitment and professionalism of a team who are continually punching above our weight.”

According to SELCE figures about 10 per cent of households in Lewisham and Greenwich borouighgs can’t afford to keep their homes warm in winter. Last year, they gave one-to-one advice to 563 homeholders and visited 150 families in their homes to install energy saving measures.

Dr Speciale said: “Getting help to manage your energy costs can be a bit of a postcode lottery.

“Some local authorities are very proactive and others less so.

“We are very fortunate that Lewisham and Greenwich councils understand the tragedy of cold homes.”

Residents will find SELCE members in Lewisham’s old town hall on Tuesdays from

10pm to 4pm where they hold give advice on fuel efficiency and consumers’ rights. Advice services will start in the Woolwich Centre in January.