Dulwich Hamlet striker suffers leg break as season looks to be over

Photo: Keith Gillard

Posted By: Richard Cawley 23rd November 2017

Gavin Tomlin’s season looks set to be over after the Dulwich Hamlet striker suffered a broken leg.

The experienced frontman has been sidelined for most of the campaign.

Hamlet boss Gavin Rose said: “We’ve received news that Gavin broke his leg in our game against Met Police on Saturday.

“He got injured three games into the season and only recently came back from that. We’re really thinking his season may be over.

“We understand it is a clean break – which is a good thing but we’re not sure how long the healing process will take as Gav is no spring chicken.”

1 Comment on "Dulwich Hamlet striker suffers leg break as season looks to be over"

  1. ron strutt | 24th November 2017 at 4:57 pm |

    Get well soon Gav

Comments are closed.

CLICK HERE