Crystal Palace v Everton team news: Christian Benteke back in the fold but only on bench – Loftus-Cheek starts

Christian Benteke returns to the Crystal Palace matchday squad – but is only on the bench for today’s crunch clash with Everton.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, forced off with a back injury in England’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley, is fit enough to start the match at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace have taken one point from a possible nine since securing their first win of the Premier League season at home to Chelsea.

They have failed to score in eight of their 11 Premier League games and are six points behind 17th-placed Bournemouth.

Everton ended a run of five straight losses in all competitions with a 3-2 win over Watford before the international break.

Oumar Niasse, who was set for a deadline day move to the Eagles before the deal collapsed, has netted five times for the visitors.

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Ward, Dann, Sakho, Schlupp, Loftus-Cheek, Cabaye, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Souare, Tomkins, Fosu-Mensah, Sako, Puncheon, Benteke.

Everton: Pickford, Schneiderlin, Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Lennon, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Niasse, Lookman, Kenny. Subs: Robles, Williams, Ramirez, Rooney, Martina, Davies, Calvert-Lewin.