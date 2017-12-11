Crystal Palace defender not blaming Christian Benteke for dropped points against Bournemouth

Scott Dann refused to criticise Christian Benteke for his late penalty miss in Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

The Belgian international, yet to score this season, went against team orders to take spot-kick duty off of Luka Milivojevic – and then failed to convert.

Milivojevic had already put away a penalty at the end of the first half but Benteke was determined to try and grab the glory.

Dann said: “It takes a lot of courage to go up and take a penalty in the last couple of minutes.

“Unfortunately he’s missed – but we had so many other chances to win this game.

“It’s hard to put into words how you feel. With the way we played, the chances created and the penalty at the end it makes it that bit more difficult to take. I feels like two points lost.”