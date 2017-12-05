Christmas Gifts…

Show your loved one how much you know about them by giving him/her a Song Art Print Sound Wave Art based on his/her favourite song. Mono Wave Art produces prints of any song or piece’s sound cloud waves using quality ink and art paper in a variety of colours. The sizes range from A4 print sizes to A3 frame sizes.

(£35)

Personalised Metal Street Signs are perfect gifts for the family. Created by Oakdene Designs, they can be altered to include any message. They are available in classic red and black, pink, blue, and purple. Postcodes can also be personalised, but may be swapped for hash-tags and locations for dates among other customization options.

(£17.50)

Sandy Leaf Farm has a variety of make-at-home kits, great gifts for anyone with a taste for cooking. Kits range from well-known favourite treats like its various cheeses and bacon, to others with a more Asian flair like kimchi and bubble tea. And adults can make their own DIY alcohol with the gin, ginger beer, and Hedgerow wine selection.

(Prices range from £5.99 to £14.99)

For the friends and family that enjoy camping, the Picnic Backpack from would allow them to eat outdoors together in comfort and style. The rucksack with padded shoulder straps is pre-filled with melamine plates, goblets, tableware, napkins for four, a bread knife, wooden cutting board, salt and pepper, and a corkscrew – not to mention a detachable wine cooler and picnic blanket included. The main compartment is insulated to keep food cool. The front can even be personalized with a unique message. For more see gifts.com

For chess-lovers, Skyline Chess creates a game set where the pieces are modelled off the London cityscape. Humble pawns are terrace houses, the Gherkin is the bishop, Big Ben is the rook, the London Eye is the knight, the Shard the queen, and Canary Wharf reigns as king. A folding board and presentation box are included with the pieces. Bespoke pieces can be made for other favourite buildings, and a New York set is sold as well. (£80)

Ditch the typical gifts of socks or boxers for the man in your life, and up his style instead with well-designed ties from Blow Ties. The Skull Roses tie is great for a former rocker, and comes in skinny tie and bow tie form. Other colourful designs come in paisley, tartan, and many types of floral designs. They sell a wide range of vibrant bow ties, and even offer one random bow tie for only the postage price.

(Prices range from £10.99 to £24)