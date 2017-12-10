Chelsea Ladies match v Man City is OFF

BY PAUL LAGAN – paul@slpmedia.co.uk

Chelsea have postponed tonight’s crunch WSL1 clash v Manchester City due to the snow and ice in the surrounding area.

A new date for the top-of-the-table Women’s Super League 1 match will be announced in due course.

Tickets purchased in advance will be valid for the new date and refunds will be available for those supporters who are no longer able to attend.

In order to receive a full refund, tickets must be sent back to the Chelsea ticket office 48 hours prior to the new date and kick-off time once it is confirmed.

They recommend posting them back using Royal Mail special delivery.