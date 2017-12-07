Chelsea Ladies face Liverpool in CTC quarter-final

BY PAUL LAGAN

Emma Hayes side will face Liverpool in the Continental Tyres Cup quarter-final.

The draw pits the Blues against the Reds who they beat 1-0 earlier this season in the WSL1 match at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea finished top of their group, finishing off the fourth and last game last night with a comfortble 4-1 victory over Spurs.

Hayes said: It’s a tough draw for us but we’re delighted to be at home and playing in front of our wonderful supporters.

“We won all four of our group matches, but that counts for nothing if we don’t get the job done against Liverpool. We’ve never really shown what we’re capable of in this competition, but we’ve got a squad which is strong enough to compete for every single trophy and we want to get our hands on the lot this year.”

The match will be played on December 17 at 2pm.

The other quarter-final ties are: Bristol City v Manchester City, Arsenal v Sunderland and Everton v Reading. The semi-finals are due to take place on the weekend of January 13/14.