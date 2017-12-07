Charlton Athletic takeover would be the end of my Valley career – manager Karl Robinson

Karl Robinson reckons that any takeover of Charlton Athletic would see him ditched – even though he has been the longest-serving manager since Roland Duchatelet has bought the club.

The Addicks are well-placed to be in the promotion battle despite an injury-hit first half of the League One campaign.

Duchatelet recently admitted he was open to selling Charlton and is in talks with at least one interested party.

Robinson said: “I’d be gone – that’s the way it is. They [new owners] have their own ideas.

“Fundamentally, I’m told it is not for sale. If the opportunity arises, I’d love to stay here but that is not the nature of the beast.

“Hopefully we have put something in place that will live long in the memory for future players and young players.

“The work put in over the last 12 months has been difficult – the hardest things is things you have not quite seen.”