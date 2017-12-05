Charlton Athletic recall loan man as Dijksteel, Ahearne-Grant and Aribo set to start in EFL Trophy against Swansea

Charlton were set to recall Regan Charles-Cook from his loan spell at Woking so that he can feature in tonight’s EFL Trophy tie at Swansea City.
The Addicks are in the middle of a heavy fixture schedule and the game in Wales comes just over 48 hours after they were last in action – a 3-1 FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon.
Anfernee Dijksteel, Joe Aribo and Karlan Ahearne-Grant, who all started at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, are set to be in from the off again tonight.
Leon Best, recently signed on a short-term deal until the end of January, will also start along with Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.
Jason Pearce and Harry Lennon are both set to play 45 minutes each as they return from injuries.
