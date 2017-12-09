Charlton Athletic land Oxford United at home in EFL Trophy last-16

Charlton have been paired with Oxford United in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy – with the advantage of being drawn at home.
The game will take place on the week commencing January 8.
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild scored twice for the Addicks as they earned a 3-2 victory over Swansea City under-21 on Tuesday. Karlan Ahearne Grant netted for the third match in succession.
The full draw can be seen below.
Northern section
Oldham Athletic v Leicester City U21
Rochdale v Lincoln City
Bury v Fleetwood Town
Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool
Southern section
Yeovil Town v Forest Green Rovers
Chelsea U21 v Portsmouth
Charlton Athletic v Oxford United
Luton Town v Peterborough United
