Charlton Athletic land Oxford United at home in EFL Trophy last-16

Charlton have been paired with Oxford United in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy – with the advantage of being drawn at home.

The game will take place on the week commencing January 8.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild scored twice for the Addicks as they earned a 3-2 victory over Swansea City under-21 on Tuesday. Karlan Ahearne Grant netted for the third match in succession.

The full draw can be seen below.

Northern section

Oldham Athletic v Leicester City U21

Rochdale v Lincoln City

Bury v Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool

Southern section

Yeovil Town v Forest Green Rovers

Chelsea U21 v Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic v Oxford United

Luton Town v Peterborough United