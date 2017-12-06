Charlton Athletic into last 16 of the EFL Trophy as Hackett-Fairchild double helps see off Swansea City

Charlton progressed to the last 16 of the EFL Trophy, beating Swansea under-21s 3-2 in an open and entertaining tie, writes Chris Thompson.

‎A brace from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, plus one from the in-form Karlan Ahearne-Grant saw the Addicks safely through.

Ahearne-Grant and Joe Aribo were the only survivors from Sunday’s starting 11, with Jason Pearce making a welcome return to the side.

Karl Robinson only named three subs and there was no back-up keeper. Johnnie Jackson would have gone between the sticks if Dillon Phillips had to go off.

Kenji Gorre fired across Dillon Phillips to give the Swans an early lead. But Charlton were soon level. Hackett-Fairchild turned brilliantly in the box to level things up.

Ahearne-Grant fired through Gregor Zabret to restore the Addicks lead, only for Jordan Garrick to tie things up again just before the interval.

Hackett-Fairchild’s overhead effort early in the second half was enough to win the game for the visitors.

The draw for the third round will take place at 12.30pm on Friday.

Charlton (4-2-3-1): Phillips 6, Barnes 6, Dijksteel, 6 Pearce 6, (Lennon 46), Mascoll 6, Aribo (Lapslie 69) 6, Jackson 6, Ahearne-Grant 8, Hackett-Fairchild 8, Charles-Cook, Hackett-Fairchild, Best (Carter 88).