Charlton Athletic duo to miss Portsmouth match

Karl Robinson has confirmed that Patrick Bauer and Tariqe Fosu will both miss Saturday’s home game against Portsmouth with foot injuries.

But the Addicks boss expects Ben Reeves, Billy Clarke and Chris Solly to be back available. Centre-backs Jason Pearce and Harry Lennon, who had both been sidelined by long-term injuries, played 45 minutes each in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy win at Swansea.

Ahmed Kashi is facing up to three weeks out with a stress issue in his ankle.

“We have got two more [players] out,” said Robinson. “Listen, we’re very thin in a number of areas.”