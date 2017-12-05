Charlton Athletic boss hoping four injured players back for Portsmouth game

Karl Robinson is hoping to have four of his injured players back for Saturday’s home game against Portsmouth.

The match has a celebratory touch as the Addicks celebrate their 25th anniversary of returning to The Valley. That landmark was today.

Ahmed Kashi missed Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon due to stiffness in his ankle. A heel problem kept the Algerian out for the best part of 18 months until he returned to first-team action this season.

But Robinson is expecting Kashi, Billy Clarke, Ben Reeves and Chris Solly to be available for Pompey.

“Kashi is just having a scan to clarify it is nothing serious,” said Robinson. “We will go from there.

“He felt his ankle stiffen up in the game against Peterborough.”