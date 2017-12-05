Cash boost to build estate’s vegetable polytunnel

A £1,000 cash award for an community allotment in Rotherhithe, has funded the purchase of a new polytunnel.

The Edible Rotherhithe project received the money from organic skin and haircare brand Green People. They invited groups across the UK to apply for £1,000 to put towards projects that make a difference in their communities.

Edible Rotherhithe will transform a disused piece of land on the Silverlock Estate near Silverwood Street into a space which enables residents to grow their own food, promoting healthy eating, outdoor activity and a sense of community.

Christina Wheatley, who nominated Edible Rotherhithe, said: “With help from the Green People award, our project is set to flourish and become a hub for community events, uniting residents as they experience all the joys that gardening can bring, as well as many other activities.

“The polytunnel will help us to grow fruit and veg, and also provide a space for workshops. In addition we’ll be holding woodworking sessions, arts and crafts events.”