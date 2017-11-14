Award for moving way to fight cancer

BY TOBY PORTER

A community support team has been nominated for a prestigious award, celebrating the lasting difference their work has made to people diagnosed with cancer

Based in St George’s Hospital, The Macmillan Psychological Support team (CaPS) work with cancer patients and their families living in Sutton, Merton, Wandsworth and Croydon. The team have been shortlisted by fellow colleagues in the Innovation Excellence category of the Macmillan Excellence Awards.

Now in their sixth year the awards seek to recognise and thank people delivering high standards of care and services to people affected by cancer.

Unlike other services the CaPS team consists of counselling, psychology and psychiatry specialists who work together to jointly manage the needs of their patients. Macmillan Consultant Liaison Psychiatrist Dr Asanga Fernando said; ‘We offer support for everything from adjustment issues around understanding a cancer diagnosis, to depression, anxiety and complex mental health issues.

Janet Bates, Macmillan Oncology Counsellor added: ‘What’s so different about our team is that we will allocate the most appropriate member of the team for each patient’s needs. “Then, if the patient’s needs change during their cancer journey, we can refer them to another team member.

“We offer complete holistic care for our patients.”