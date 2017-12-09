Aston Villa v Millwall team line-ups: Martin debut and Romeo retains shirt

David Martin makes his Millwall debut as Jordan Archer misses out on today’s match at Aston Villa due to illness.

The experienced stopper is preferred to Tom King, who had been battling Archer for the number one spot last season.

Mahlon Romeo, who scored in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United, retains his place in the starting line-up.

Aiden O’Brien starts with Shane Ferguson unavailable due to injury.

Millwall: Martin, Romeo, Webster, Hutchinson, Meredith, Wallace, Saville, Tunnicliffe, Ferguson, Gregory, Morison. Subs: King, McLaughlin, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Twardek, Elliott.