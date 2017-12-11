Ashley Carew and Reise Allassani net as Dulwich Hamlet secure win in front of big Champion Hill crowd

Ashley Carew and Reise Allassani were on target for Dulwich Hamlet as the Bostik League Premier Division leaders won 2-1 against Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.
A crowd of 1,828 were at Champion Hill to see an eighth victory in 10 league matches.
Carew converted from the penalty spot after a handball by Matt Cripps.
Allassani netted his ninth goal for Hamlet before Ricky Griggs cut the deficit just before the break.
Trey Small scored a first-half hat-trick as Fisher won 3-0 at home to Sutton Athletic in the SCEFL First Division.
