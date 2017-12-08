Appeal for witnesses to south London fatal collision

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a teenage pedestrian died following a collision with a car in south London.

Police were called at 22:15hrs on Thursday, 30 November to Creek Road at the junction with Deptford Church Street, SE8 to reports of a collision.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid. Sadly, 19-year-old Laura Keyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination was held at Greenwich Mortuary on Wednesday, 6 December. We await its findings.

The driver of the BMW, a 21-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to a south London police station and later bailed to a date in mid-December pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the witness appeal line at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 8285 1574 – alternatively call police via 101 or tweet information @MetCC.