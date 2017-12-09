AFC Wimbledon’s match at Bury Town has been postponed after heavy snowfall.
The official Bury Twitter account posted a video just after midday to set the scene at the Energy Check Stadium.
They added: “New date and details will be announced in due course.”
AFC Wimbledon’s Twitter added: “Following a pitch inspection, the match officials have deemed that the game
@buryfcofficial is postponed. #AFCW”
Video taken early this morning at the Energy Check Stadium at Gigg Lane. Match postponed. New date and details will be announced in due course #buryfc @AFCWimbledon pic.twitter.com/8KdejGoxC1
— Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) December 9, 2017
Be the first to comment on "AFC Wimbledon’s match at Bury Town postponed after heavy snowfall"