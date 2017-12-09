AFC Wimbledon’s match at Bury Town postponed after heavy snowfall

AFC Wimbledon’s match at Bury Town has been postponed after heavy snowfall.

The official Bury Twitter account posted a video just after midday to set the scene at the Energy Check Stadium.

They added: “New date and details will be announced in due course.”

AFC Wimbledon’s Twitter added: “Following a pitch inspection, the match officials have deemed that the game @ buryfcofficial is postponed. # AFCW”