Addicks chief: It was not a tough call to switch in-form attacker out of side

Karl Robinson said it was not a tough call to drop Karlan Ahearne-Grant out of Charlton’s starting line-up today – despite the in-form attacker’s scoring run.

The academy product has netted three goals in as many matches but was dropped out of the starting line-up in place of the fit-again Billy Clarke.

“I just felt we needed a different type in there,” said Robinson. “Billy has been one of our best players this season when he is fit. I brought Karlan on.

“It is a decision you have to make. It wasn’t a hard decision.”