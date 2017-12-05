A murder investigation continues after two people were found dead at an address in Deptford.

Police attended an address in New Butt Lane, at 02:45hrs on Monday, December 4, following a report of concerns for the welfare of the male occupant.

Officers forced entry and found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Next of kin have been informed and, while officers await formal identification, the deceased can be named as 69-year-old Noel Brown and his daughter 41-year-old Marie Brown.

Post-mortem examinations will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene remains in place at the address, which is the home address of Mr Brown. His daughter lived in Southwark.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

DCI Simon Harding, the officer leading the investigation, said: “I urgently need the public’s help to establish the last movements of both Noel Brown and Marie Brown in the week before their deaths.

“Noel, in particular, was well known in the area, and he frequently used local betting shops. I want to hear from anyone who spent time with him or saw him at any point in the past week, especially if he was in the company of people with whom he didn’t normally associate.”

There has been no arrest at this stage and enquiries continue. There are increased police patrols in the local area.

If you have any information that will assist the investigation, please call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.