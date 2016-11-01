Car parking zone creates new parking problems in Ladywell

RESIDENTS feel driven to request inclusion in a car parking zone after its introduction in the area has led to its road becoming a “parking lot”.

Residents of Fossil Road say they have been experiencing huge parking problems since the very first day the Ladywell Road Controlled Parking Zone was introduced a month ago.

A petition has now been launched as the majority of residents previously voted not to be in the CPZ in Lewisham council’s pre introduction survey and voted no to the offer to change their minds at a later date.

Fossil Road residents say there was previously not a problem before the zone was extended to warrant them paying £120 a year for a resident’s permit or £500 for a business one. The Ladywell zone introduced around five years ago due to problems from people parking to use railway stations has now been extended to Algiers, Ermine, Ladycroft, Shell and Veda Road in addition to Vicars Hill.

Resident Paul Livings, told The Mercury: “Cars are not parked absolutely nose to nose down Fossil Road on both sides of the street – it is now virtually impossible for residents to find a place to park. It also seems to be the same situation in other roads close by which are not in the zone. Whereas the CPZ roads are much emptier. It does not seem to be commuters cars as they do not arrive at the beginning of the day and disappear at night – many are parked there for days and days at a time. It seems like people who don’t want to pay for the CPZ are now parking in our road.”

“The majority of people in Fossil Road voted no to the CPZ and no to the offer to change our minds as nobody expected there would be a problem as we are so far away from the stations and shops. There used to always be plenty of spaces to park for people and their visitors. I But suddenly from day one all these cars arrived and they are not going anywhere.”